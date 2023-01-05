Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

