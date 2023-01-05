Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

RYH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $317.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.01.

