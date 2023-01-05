Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $149.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.