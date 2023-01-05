Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 5th (AAMC, AAU, ADAP, ADMP, ALLO, AMLX, APGN, APTO, ARAV, ATRA)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 5th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI). They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR). They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

