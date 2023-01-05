Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 5th (AAMC, AAU, ADAP, ADMP, ALLO, AMLX, APGN, APTO, ARAV, ATRA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 5th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI). They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR). They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

