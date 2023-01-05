Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 680 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $151.36. 10,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

