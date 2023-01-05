Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 811 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 105.9% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,310,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.