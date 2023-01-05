Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys Shares of 525 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VXF traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $182.57.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

