Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

