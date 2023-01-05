Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $151.08. 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.