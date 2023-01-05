Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

