Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.22. 22,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,661. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.