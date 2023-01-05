Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $122,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMI traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.87. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,581. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.