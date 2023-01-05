Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $122,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE CMI traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.87. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,581. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
