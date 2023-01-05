IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 8,959 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $484,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $13,017,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.33 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

