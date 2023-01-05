IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,687,059 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.