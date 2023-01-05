IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

