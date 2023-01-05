IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.67 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,019,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

