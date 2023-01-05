IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,429 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Get Rating

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

