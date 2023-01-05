IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,003 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.6 %

TEL stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.