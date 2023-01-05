IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 695 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 2.8 %

Masco stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

