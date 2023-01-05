IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $83,643. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

