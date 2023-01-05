IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.76. 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

