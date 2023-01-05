Isabel Liu Buys 1,626 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 1,626 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650.38 ($3,193.23).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,678 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,517.73).
- On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu purchased 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,984 ($4,800.00).
- On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,139.60 ($3,782.65).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON GRID traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.50 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 688,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,662. The stock has a market cap of £879.60 million and a P/E ratio of 400.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.64. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 126.25 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.21).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
