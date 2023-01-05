Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and traded as high as $22.60. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,192 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

