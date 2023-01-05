Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and traded as high as $22.60. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,192 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Isabella Bank Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.
About Isabella Bank
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.