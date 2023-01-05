iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,203 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

