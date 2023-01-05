iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.46.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
