iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

