iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.23. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,885. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

