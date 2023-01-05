iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743,702 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

