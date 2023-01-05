iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.