iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 158,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,416,630 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $22.55.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

