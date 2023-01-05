iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,040 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $401,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,824 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83.

