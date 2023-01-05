iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.58. The stock had a trading volume of 107,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,171. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $303.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

