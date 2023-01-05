iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $151.79. 21,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.