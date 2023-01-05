iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Money Concepts Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.73% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

