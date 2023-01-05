iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $75,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,179. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

