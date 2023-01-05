iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

