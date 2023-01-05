IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) PT Lowered to $1.70

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,094. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.41.
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
