IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) PT Lowered to $1.70

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,094. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

