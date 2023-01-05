IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells $47,502.08 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,587 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IVERIC bio

A number of research firms have commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

