IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells $47,502.08 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,587 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
