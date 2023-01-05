Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IVH stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

