Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40.
