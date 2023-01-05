Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 10,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

