Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSML traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

