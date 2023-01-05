Jasi Halai Purchases 11 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £147.40 ($177.59).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jasi Halai acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.23) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($178.52).

On Monday, October 31st, Jasi Halai bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,172 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £152.36 ($183.57).

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,346 ($16.22). 1,536,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,476. 3i Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,471.50 ($17.73). The company has a market cap of £13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.49.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($22.41) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.80).

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.