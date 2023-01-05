Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.61 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $55,374.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040922 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00234090 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00740557 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,571.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.