JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

