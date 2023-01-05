J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.81% of J&J Snack Foods worth $169,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

