John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $15.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.