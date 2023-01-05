John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $15.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
