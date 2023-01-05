John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $18.73.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
