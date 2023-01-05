John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

