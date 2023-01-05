John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HTD opened at $23.61 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.