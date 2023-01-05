Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AFL opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

